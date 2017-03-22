Racist remarks from New Jersey removed from After School app
A New Jersey school district alerted police after racist and threatening remarks were posted on the After School social network app. In a letter to parents, Monroe High School Principal Robert Goodall wrote that students reported the posts, which targeted ethnic groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|31 min
|Donna enlish
|994
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 19
|Camille
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Mar 18
|Bob
|3
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC