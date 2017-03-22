Racist remarks from New Jersey remove...

Racist remarks from New Jersey removed from After School app

8 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey school district alerted police after racist and threatening remarks were posted on the After School social network app. In a letter to parents, Monroe High School Principal Robert Goodall wrote that students reported the posts, which targeted ethnic groups.

