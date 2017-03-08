'Prepare for the worst': Tuesday nor'...

'Prepare for the worst': Tuesday nor'easter threatens N.J. with blizzard, 18" of snow

Most of New Jersey is now under a winter storm warning, and the northeast corner under a blizzard watch , as a powerful late-winter nor'easter sets its eyes on the state. The National Weather Service placed a winter storm warning in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday for northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

