Premiere: Stream DJ Spider's Deep New Cut
On March 27, Plan B Recordings and Sublevel Sounds founder DJ Spider will release his latest EP, 1o , on New Jersey-based imprint Green Village . Originally a party at Green Villain warehouse, Green Village was founded by Jersey City's Cloy, Em-Et, and Hilla in 2014 and has dropped vinyl-only releases from Franklin De Costa, Dakini9, Nicuri, and Policy.
