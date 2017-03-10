Police officer accused of tracking ex with GPS
A New Jersey police officer is accused of using a GPS device to track the movements of a former girlfriend for approximately three months. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Fairview Patrolman Vache Assadourian of Ringwood on charges of invasion of privacy and stalking on Thursday.
