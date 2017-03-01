Phoebus faulted for a no' vote on gas tax

I can't believe that Gail Phoebus has the temerity to think that she can challenge Steve Oroho as New Jersey state senator in the forthcoming election when she has been an inarticulate novice for the one term in the New Jersey Assembly. Her poor judgment in voting against the recent legislation to fund the Transportation Trust Fund, which lowered the sales tax, the inheritance tax and kept current real estate taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.