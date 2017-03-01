Phoebus faulted for a no' vote on gas tax
I can't believe that Gail Phoebus has the temerity to think that she can challenge Steve Oroho as New Jersey state senator in the forthcoming election when she has been an inarticulate novice for the one term in the New Jersey Assembly. Her poor judgment in voting against the recent legislation to fund the Transportation Trust Fund, which lowered the sales tax, the inheritance tax and kept current real estate taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|13 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|Sat
|SOS God
|1
|New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
|Thu
|Jim
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC