PennEast Project in Jeopardy as PSEG Looks to Pull Out, Announces ReThink Energy NJ
ReThink Energy NJ released the following statement in response to a PSEG spokesperson confirming that the company is seeking to sell its share of the PennEast pipeline: "PSEG is clearly concerned about owning a piece of this project. The other companies behind PennEast - New Jersey Natural Gas, Elizabethtown Gas, and South Jersey Gas - should follow PSEG's lead on this," said Tom Gilbert, campaign director of ReThink Energy NJ and New Jersey Conservation Foundation.
