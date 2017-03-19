Peace Action's 60th annual dinner is April 2

New Jersey Peace Action is holding its 60th Annual Dinner on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton, 650 Terrace Avenue, in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. In Hedges' September 2015 article titled "The Real Enemy is Within" he writes, "Militarists and war profiteers are our greatest enemy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.