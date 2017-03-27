PCG Public Partnerships selected by New Jersey Department of Human...
PCG Public Partnerships announces its selection by the New Jersey Department of Human Services as the fiscal intermediary for all DHS-administered self-directed programs in New Jersey. By Spring of 2017, PCG Public Partnerships will begin enrolling self-directed participants and providers for the Division of Developmental Disabilities Community Care Waiver , Supports, and Interim programs, and for the Division of Disability Services Personal Preference Program PPP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|15 hr
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Sun
|Forever wuTang
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Sat
|NJ Residents
|5
|corey racist booker
|Mar 23
|Doug
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC