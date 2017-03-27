PCG Public Partnerships selected by New Jersey Department of Human...

PCG Public Partnerships selected by N...

PCG Public Partnerships announces its selection by the New Jersey Department of Human Services as the fiscal intermediary for all DHS-administered self-directed programs in New Jersey. By Spring of 2017, PCG Public Partnerships will begin enrolling self-directed participants and providers for the Division of Developmental Disabilities Community Care Waiver , Supports, and Interim programs, and for the Division of Disability Services Personal Preference Program PPP.

