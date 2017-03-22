Owners of diner in New Jersey admit setting fire5 minutes ago
Sussex County prosecutors say 49-year-old Tina Diakos and 40-year-old Ozkan Cengiz pleaded guilty to arson on Wednesday. Prosecutors say the pair said business at the Jerzeez Diner in Vernon was not doing well so they drove from their home in Butler and set it on fire in March 2016.
