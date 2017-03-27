Owners of Diner in New Jersey Admit Setting Fire for Insurance Money
Sussex County prosecutors say 49-year-old Tina Diakos and 40-year-old Ozkan Cengiz pleaded guilty to arson on Wednesday. Prosecutors say the pair said business at the Jerzeez Diner in Vernon was not doing well so they drove from their home in Butler and set it on fire in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|7 hr
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|17 hr
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|17 hr
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|18 hr
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Sun
|Forever wuTang
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Sat
|NJ Residents
|5
|corey racist booker
|Mar 23
|Doug
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC