Overturned truck snarls Goethals Bridge traffic
ELIZABETH -- The eastbound Goethals Bridge was reopened after a truck overturned near the New Jersey ramp to the span Saturday afternoon, officials said. The truck flipped and caused a fuel spill around 2:15 p.m., according to Port Authority police.
