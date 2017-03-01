Overturned truck snarls Goethals Brid...

Overturned truck snarls Goethals Bridge traffic

13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

ELIZABETH -- The eastbound Goethals Bridge was reopened after a truck overturned near the New Jersey ramp to the span Saturday afternoon, officials said. The truck flipped and caused a fuel spill around 2:15 p.m., according to Port Authority police.

