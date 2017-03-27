Oroho TTF funding bill signed by Christie
Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill sponsored by state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-24th Dist., on Monday appropriating $400 million from the Transportation Trust Fund for infrastructure improvements. The bill allocates $260 million to the state Department of Transportation for road and bridge projects while sending $140 million to NJ Transit for technology improvements and system safety.
