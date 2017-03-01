NJ's Sweeney Contradicts Fulop on School Funding
Jersey City mayor Steve Fulop does not believe the city should be penalized for funding schools according to current regulations. One day after Governor Chris Christie called for state Democrats to hash out a compromise on changing the state's school funding formula within 100 days in his final budget address, Democratic New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney is calling on Jersey City mayor Steve Fulop to consider his recommendations on how to tailor the existing formula.
