NJ Department of Health: Over 30 patients sickened by Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township
The New Jersey Department of Health says that over 30 patients contracted infections at the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township after receiving injections for Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and she was in extreme pain after receiving injections at the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township. WALL TOWNSHIP - The New Jersey Department of Health says that over 30 patients contracted infections at the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township after receiving injections for knee pain management.
