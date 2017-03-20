NJ Department of Health: Over 30 pati...

NJ Department of Health: Over 30 patients sickened by Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township

11 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The New Jersey Department of Health says that over 30 patients contracted infections at the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township after receiving injections for Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and she was in extreme pain after receiving injections at the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township. WALL TOWNSHIP - The New Jersey Department of Health says that over 30 patients contracted infections at the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township after receiving injections for knee pain management.

