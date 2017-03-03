New Jersey Symphony Presents Amateurs and Students for #FluteYou Classes
The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra invites amateur and student flutists to #FluteYou-an immersive day of rehearsals, classes and a performance led by NJSO Principal Flute Bart Feller and NJSO Second Flute/Piccolo Kathleen Nester -on Saturday, April 29, in Newark. An NJSO Accent event, #FluteYou precedes the Orchestra's 8 pm concert, which features Piston's The Incredible Flutist with Feller playing the solo line, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
