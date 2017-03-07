New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and New Jersey Performing Arts Center...
The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets , the second film in the Harry Potter franchise. On Saturday, October 28, at 2 pm, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams ' unforgettable score from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets , while the film plays in high-definition on a giant screen.
