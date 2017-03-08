New Jersey prepares for Tuesday's snow
With spring officially starting in just over a week, preparation is underway for what could be the biggest storm of the winter. Chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the exact track of the storm will determine where the heaviest snow will fall, but is calling for over a foot of snow, high winds, blizzard conditions, coastal flooding and beach erosion.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|Mar 4
|SOS God
|1
|New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
|Mar 2
|Jim
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
