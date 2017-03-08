New Jersey prepares for Tuesday's snow

New Jersey prepares for Tuesday's snow

11 hrs ago

With spring officially starting in just over a week, preparation is underway for what could be the biggest storm of the winter. Chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the exact track of the storm will determine where the heaviest snow will fall, but is calling for over a foot of snow, high winds, blizzard conditions, coastal flooding and beach erosion.

