New Jersey may require presidential candidates to disclose federal tax return

New Jersey lawmakers became the first state to require presidential and vice-presidential candidates to reveal their federal income tax return before being listed on the state's ballot, when the Legislature approved S3048 on Thursday. The legislation, which was passed along party lines by the Democrat-controlled legislature and needs Governor Chris Christie's signature to become law, also prohibits Electoral College electors from voting for candidates who fail to release their income tax returns.

