New Jersey makes preparations ahead o...

New Jersey makes preparations ahead of March blizzard

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Forecasters say 18-24 inches of snow is expected in northern areas, while Central Jersey will likely see 6-12 inches. About 4-5 inches is expected in southern areas, where rain and sleet is expected to mix in with the snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 9 hr Black News 1
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC