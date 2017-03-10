New Jersey makes preparations ahead of March blizzard
Forecasters say 18-24 inches of snow is expected in northern areas, while Central Jersey will likely see 6-12 inches. About 4-5 inches is expected in southern areas, where rain and sleet is expected to mix in with the snow.
