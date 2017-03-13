New Jersey Legislative Primaries to Watch This June
Much of New Jersey's attention in June will be on the gubernatorial primary as the packed fields of Republicans and Democrats are finally narrowed. However, June will also bring primary races in many of New Jersey's legislative districts as either state senators or members of the New Jersey General Assembly face challenges from their own party members.
