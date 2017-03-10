New Jersey GOP congressmen help scutt...

New Jersey GOP congressmen help scuttle health overhaul vote

Democrats in New Jersey applauded Friday's decision by the U.S. House not to vote on a health overhaul bill that could have left nearly half a million state residents without health care, a measure that four of the state's five Republican congressman had planned to vote against. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen on Friday said that the legislation was "unacceptable," joining with Reps.

