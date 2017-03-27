N.J. teachers union aims to oust Sweeney as Senate president
TRENTON -- As its longtime foe, Gov. Chris Christie , prepares to exit the governorship next January, New Jersey's largest teachers union is also pushing to get rid of the state's highest ranking lawmaker, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney , according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The newspaper reported Monday that the New Jersey Education Association is weighing many options to oust Sweeney, a south Jersey Democrat whom the union is criticizing as someone who has frequently collaborated with Christie, a Republican, over the last seven years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Tue
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mon
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Mar 25
|NJ Residents
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC