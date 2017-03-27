N.J. teachers union aims to oust Swee...

N.J. teachers union aims to oust Sweeney as Senate president

TRENTON -- As its longtime foe, Gov. Chris Christie , prepares to exit the governorship next January, New Jersey's largest teachers union is also pushing to get rid of the state's highest ranking lawmaker, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney , according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The newspaper reported Monday that the New Jersey Education Association is weighing many options to oust Sweeney, a south Jersey Democrat whom the union is criticizing as someone who has frequently collaborated with Christie, a Republican, over the last seven years.

