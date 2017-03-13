N.J. lawmakers vote to stop Christie from making it easier to carry a handgun
TRENTON aNew Jersey lawmakers have authorized the Democrats who lead the state Legislature to file a lawsuit to stop new regulations from Gov. Chris Christie 's administration that could allow a wider array of people to to legally carry handguns in the state. The Democratic-contolled state Assembly on Thursday voted mostly along party lines, 46-29, to support the suit against the rule that the Republican governor's administration adopted last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Thu
|Espionage Norcross
|1
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Mar 15
|Samuel
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 15
|Tyrone
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC