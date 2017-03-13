N.J. lawmakers vote to stop Christie ...

N.J. lawmakers vote to stop Christie from making it easier to carry a handgun

10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON aNew Jersey lawmakers have authorized the Democrats who lead the state Legislature to file a lawsuit to stop new regulations from Gov. Chris Christie 's administration that could allow a wider array of people to to legally carry handguns in the state. The Democratic-contolled state Assembly on Thursday voted mostly along party lines, 46-29, to support the suit against the rule that the Republican governor's administration adopted last week.

