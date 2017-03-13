N.J. lawmakers hear pleas for funding

TRENTON -- Direct care workers for agencies under contract with the state bathe, dress and feed people with developmental disabilities, but often their low wages mean they can't afford to support their own families, advocate Paul Blaustein told the Assembly Budget Committee on Wednesday. Blaustein, along with about a dozen other groups representing people with physical and intellectual disabilities, and others at the Statehouse on behalf of schools, women's health and mental health and addiction services, appeared before the panel to ask for more money in the budget for the fiscal year beginning in July.

