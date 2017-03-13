N.J. lawmakers hear pleas for funding
TRENTON -- Direct care workers for agencies under contract with the state bathe, dress and feed people with developmental disabilities, but often their low wages mean they can't afford to support their own families, advocate Paul Blaustein told the Assembly Budget Committee on Wednesday. Blaustein, along with about a dozen other groups representing people with physical and intellectual disabilities, and others at the Statehouse on behalf of schools, women's health and mental health and addiction services, appeared before the panel to ask for more money in the budget for the fiscal year beginning in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|12 hr
|Espionage Norcross
|1
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|21 hr
|Samuel
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Wed
|Tyrone
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC