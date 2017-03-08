N.J. lawmakers clash over Republican plan to repeal Obamacare
WASHINGTON -- Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with diminished federal support for beneficiaries passed its first hurdles Thursday when two House committees approved the legislation along party lines. GOP members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. led the opposition , and the House Ways and Means Committee, where Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. fought the bill, both approved the bill after marathon sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Thu
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Thu
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Wed
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|Mar 4
|SOS God
|1
|New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
|Mar 2
|Jim
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC