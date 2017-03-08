N.J. lawmakers clash over Republican plan to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON -- Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with diminished federal support for beneficiaries passed its first hurdles Thursday when two House committees approved the legislation along party lines. GOP members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. led the opposition , and the House Ways and Means Committee, where Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. fought the bill, both approved the bill after marathon sessions.

