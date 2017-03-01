N.J. groups spent big to promote gas ...

N.J. groups spent big to promote gas tax hike last year

13 hrs ago

TRENTON -- One of the state's leading proponents in last year's fight to raise the gas tax for the Transportation Trust Fund spent nearly $4.4 million lobbying last year, according to an Election Law Enforcement Commission analysis. The Engineers Labor Employer Cooperative more than quadrupled its spending over 2015, making it the highest-spending special interest organization in 2016.

