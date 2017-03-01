N.J. Dems want state protection for transgender students

TRENTON -- If the federal government won't grant transgender students access to the school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity, New Jersey's government should, a group of Democrat state lawmakers said Wednesday. In a letters to acting Education Commissioner Kimberley Harrington, 13 Democrats, including the leaders of the Senate and Assembly, asked Harrington to issue state guidance that mirrors the federal protections provided by former President Barack Obama, later rescinded by the Trump administration .

