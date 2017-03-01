N.J. Dems want state protection for transgender students
TRENTON -- If the federal government won't grant transgender students access to the school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity, New Jersey's government should, a group of Democrat state lawmakers said Wednesday. In a letters to acting Education Commissioner Kimberley Harrington, 13 Democrats, including the leaders of the Senate and Assembly, asked Harrington to issue state guidance that mirrors the federal protections provided by former President Barack Obama, later rescinded by the Trump administration .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Tue
|Neveh
|993
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC