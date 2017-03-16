N.J. approves $86M tax break for powerful Democrat
N.J. approves $86M tax break for powerful Democrat The state approved an $86 million tax break for the insurance company run by George Norcross, a powerful Democrat. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2m72sc1 State officials approved an $86 million tax break for an insurance company run by New Jersey's most powerful Democrat, George Norcross, an influential fundraiser in South Jersey and a longtime ally of Gov. Chris Christie.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Thu
|Espionage Norcross
|1
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Wed
|Samuel
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Wed
|Tyrone
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
