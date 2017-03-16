N.J. approves $86M tax break for powerful Democrat The state approved an $86 million tax break for the insurance company run by George Norcross, a powerful Democrat. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2m72sc1 State officials approved an $86 million tax break for an insurance company run by New Jersey's most powerful Democrat, George Norcross, an influential fundraiser in South Jersey and a longtime ally of Gov. Chris Christie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.