N.J. approves $86M tax break for powerful Democrat

State officials approved an $86 million tax break for an insurance company run by New Jersey's most powerful Democrat, George Norcross, an influential fundraiser in South Jersey and a longtime ally of Gov. Chris Christie.

Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac... Thu Espionage Norcross 1
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Wed Samuel 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Wed Tyrone 2
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
