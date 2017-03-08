M'Town: New Music Minister, New Program

M'Town: New Music Minister, New Program

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Red Bank Green

Guest performers, new voices in the choir, and an upcoming Christian Contemporary Music Coffee House are just some of the new ideas featured in an innovative music program developed by Erika Sayar, the new Minister of Music at Middletown's Westminster Presbyterian Church . Since joining the Tindall Road congregation last July, the Wall Township resident has revitalized WPC's Sunday Service music with several new special events and projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job 11 hr Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records 11 hr Greg 1
corey racist booker Wed Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC