M'Town: New Music Minister, New Program

Guest performers, new voices in the choir, and an upcoming Christian Contemporary Music Coffee House are just some of the new ideas featured in an innovative music program developed by Erika Sayar, the new Minister of Music at Middletown's Westminster Presbyterian Church . Since joining the Tindall Road congregation last July, the Wall Township resident has revitalized WPC's Sunday Service music with several new special events and projects.

