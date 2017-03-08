Most New Jerseyans think the media is biased, poll finds

TRENTON -- Most New Jerseyans think newspapers and television stations do a good job of keeping them informed but feel the media as a whole is biased, according to a new Stockton University poll . "It's striking how deep the distrust is among New Jersey adults for the news media, regardless of its format," said Sharon Schulman, executive director of Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

