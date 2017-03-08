Most New Jerseyans think the media is...

Most New Jerseyans think the media is biased, poll finds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- Most New Jerseyans think newspapers and television stations do a good job of keeping them informed but feel the media as a whole is biased, according to a new Stockton University poll . "It's striking how deep the distrust is among New Jersey adults for the news media, regardless of its format," said Sharon Schulman, executive director of Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job 5 hr Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records 5 hr Greg 1
corey racist booker Wed Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC