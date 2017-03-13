More than 7,000 without power, as problems from massive storm mount
Scattered power outages are now beginning to affect homes across the state, as the storm brings more gusty winds and freezing rain that can play havoc with overhead lines. or click "Report Outage" link on www.jcp-l.com .
