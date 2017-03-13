Mid-March, or dead of winter? Cold and windy Wednesday across NJ
The combination of very cold temperatures, a fierce wind, and scattered snow showers will remind us the start of Spring is still five days away. The "Sort-of-Blizzard of 2017" brought a wide variety of significant weather to New Jersey on Monday night and Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|7 hr
|Samuel
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|16 hr
|Tyrone
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|Mar 4
|SOS God
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC