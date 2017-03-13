Mid-March, or dead of winter? Cold an...

Mid-March, or dead of winter? Cold and windy Wednesday across NJ

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The combination of very cold temperatures, a fierce wind, and scattered snow showers will remind us the start of Spring is still five days away. The "Sort-of-Blizzard of 2017" brought a wide variety of significant weather to New Jersey on Monday night and Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, 7 hr Samuel 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 16 hr Tyrone 2
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC