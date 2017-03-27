Matteson, Trish get Sussex County Dem endorsement for Assembly

Photo by Warren Westura/New Jersey Herald - From left, Daniel Perez of Frankford, Democratic candidate for Sussex County Freeeholder, Gina Trish of Sparta, Assembly Candidate, Jennifer Hamilton of Sparta State Senate Candidate, Kate Matteson of Sparta,Assembly Candidate, Ben Silva of Newton, Democratic State Committee, and Leslie Huhn, Sussex County Democratic Committee Chair at the Sussex County Democratic Committee Endorsements selections gathering at The Irish Cottage INn in Franklin, March 30, 2017. FRANKLIN -- The Sussex County Democratic Committee has endorsed an all-female ticket to represent the 24th District in the state Assembly.

