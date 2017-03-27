Matteson, Trish get Sussex County Dem endorsement for Assembly
Photo by Warren Westura/New Jersey Herald - From left, Daniel Perez of Frankford, Democratic candidate for Sussex County Freeeholder, Gina Trish of Sparta, Assembly Candidate, Jennifer Hamilton of Sparta State Senate Candidate, Kate Matteson of Sparta,Assembly Candidate, Ben Silva of Newton, Democratic State Committee, and Leslie Huhn, Sussex County Democratic Committee Chair at the Sussex County Democratic Committee Endorsements selections gathering at The Irish Cottage INn in Franklin, March 30, 2017. FRANKLIN -- The Sussex County Democratic Committee has endorsed an all-female ticket to represent the 24th District in the state Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Wed
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC