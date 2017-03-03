Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in New Jersey hotel pool
Police say a Pennsylvania man who doesn't know how to swim jumped in and rescued a boy from drowning in a pool at a New Jersey hotel. Fairfield police say a Paterson woman and a male companion were in the pool at the La Quinta Inn on Thursday with her five children, who range in ages from one to nine.
