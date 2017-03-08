Man gets prison for sex assault of gi...

Man gets prison for sex assault of girl, fake cancer scam

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A 50-year-old convicted rapist man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and lying about having cancer to bilk donors out of $150,000. Joseph Anthony Caracciolo, of New York, previously admitted to traveling numerous times to New Jersey and Pennsylvania to have sex with the girl between June and August 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Thu Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Thu Greg 1
corey racist booker Wed Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC