Man gets prison for sex assault of girl, fake cancer scam
A 50-year-old convicted rapist man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and lying about having cancer to bilk donors out of $150,000. Joseph Anthony Caracciolo, of New York, previously admitted to traveling numerous times to New Jersey and Pennsylvania to have sex with the girl between June and August 2012.
