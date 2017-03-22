Man charged with bias crime over way ...

Man charged with bias crime over way he parked truck

3 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey man been accused of threatening his neighbors and using racial slurs after they complained about where he parked. Police say 59-year-old Glenn Miller, of Union, parked his truck on a portion of his neighbors' sidewalk in front of their house on March 3. Investigators say Miller threatened the couple and directed slurs at them when he was confronted.

