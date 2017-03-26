Majority of reported crimes in NJ's big cities go unsolved

Democrat Lisa McCormick says more evidence that revolutionary changes are required to cure government dysfunction is found in statistics from the State Police that reveal a vast majority of crimes that were reported in New Jersey's largest municipalities were not solved by the police. The statistics filed on a monthly basis by local police departments and assembled every year in the Uniform Crime Report, showed that 80% of the crimes that were reported in New Jersey's 8 most recognized municipalities went unsolved.

