Majority of reported crimes in NJ's big cities go unsolved

Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Democrat Lisa McCormick says more evidence that revolutionary changes are required to cure government dysfunction is found in statistics from the State Police that reveal a vast majority of crimes that were reported in New Jersey's largest municipalities were not solved by the police. The statistics filed on a monthly basis by local police departments and assembled every year in the Uniform Crime Report, showed that 80% of the crimes that were reported in New Jersey's 8 most recognized municipalities went unsolved.

