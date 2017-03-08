Local History Symposium To Focus On New Jersey Canals
The Canal Society of New Jersey and the Morris County Heritage Commission plans to jointly present their second annual New Jersey Canals and Local History Symposium on Sat., March 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The symposium, which is open to the public, takes place at the Haggerty Education Center at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum in Morris Township. As space is limited, advance registration is suggested.
