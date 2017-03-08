Local History Symposium To Focus On N...

Local History Symposium To Focus On New Jersey Canals

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Black River News

The Canal Society of New Jersey and the Morris County Heritage Commission plans to jointly present their second annual New Jersey Canals and Local History Symposium on Sat., March 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The symposium, which is open to the public, takes place at the Haggerty Education Center at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum in Morris Township. As space is limited, advance registration is suggested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corey racist booker 1 hr Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC