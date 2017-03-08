Live, from New Jersey ... is Joe Piscopo actually going to run for governor?

NEW YORK -- Joe Piscopo had just gone to a commercial break during his New York City morning radio show when his producer, Frank "Five Boroughs" Morano, interjected with a query. Morano said he spent part of the weekend playing Trivial Pursuit with his parents, only to be stumped by this question: "Which 'Saturday Night Live' cast member was best known for playing President Reagan, Frank Sinatra, and Jesus Christ?" "I said 'Joe Piscopo,' but the card said 'Phil Hartman,'' Moran recalled, slightly annoyed.

