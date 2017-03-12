Lesniak wants to stop Christie's 'bla...

Lesniak wants to stop Christie's 'blank check'

13 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

State Senator Raymond Lesniak is moving to stop legislation that he says would give a $400 million blank check to Gov. Chris Christie. The measure, S3076, which is sponsored by Senate President Stephen Sweeney, would appropriate $400 million to the state Department of Transportation from the Transportation Trust Fund Authority, but instead of designating projects for bridge and road repairs, it would vest total authority for spending in Christie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

