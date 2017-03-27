Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video...
An attorney for viral video star Caleb "Kai the Hitchhiker" McGillvary has filed a motion to have murder charges filed against him be tossed out. Caleb 'Kai the hitchhiker' McGillvary tells News 12 New Jersey that he is innocent on all charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|8 hr
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mon
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Sun
|Forever wuTang
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Sat
|NJ Residents
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC