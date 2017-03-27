Kane In Your Corner: Woman could lose...

Kane In Your Corner: Woman could lose home after $80K insurance claim snafu

Read more: News12.com

Four years after she was preapproved for a surgery that should have cost her only a $54 copay, Amerino stands to lose her home over A New Jersey woman could lose her home after a $80,000 insurance claim problem. If you think your doctor and health insurance provider don't do a good job of communicating, just be glad you're not Patricia Amerino, of Howell.

