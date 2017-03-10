Kane In Your Corner: New bill would require New Jersey voting machines to leave paper trail
Four Democrats in the New Jersey Assembly have introduced a bill that would require voting machines to leave a paper trail of each vote cast. Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker says previous equipment failures and programming errors have resulted in costly disputes that cast doubt on election results.
