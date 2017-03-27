Is the water coming out of your tap r...

Is the water coming out of your tap really safe? Not everyone's sure

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Almost two years ago, New Jersey's Drinking Water Quality Institute panel recommended that the state formally adopt a limit for perfluorononanoic acid - PFNA -in drinking water supplies. Exposure can cause an elevated risk of cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Tue SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Earn free money by clicking web address in comm... Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Mar 26 Forever wuTang 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Mar 25 NJ Residents 5
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC