How would you spend $72M to reduce air pollution in New Jersey?

New Jersey could soon receive a $72 million share from Volkswagen's settlement of emissions-cheating allegations, and there's no shortage of ideas on how to use the funds to reduce air pollution. No more than 15 percent, or close to $11 million, may be spent upgrading the infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles - things like electric-charging or hydrogen-refueling stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.