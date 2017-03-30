How Trump budget would sock N.J. seni...

How Trump budget would sock N.J. seniors, disabled and poor

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Nearly 300,000 homes of elderly and disabled people in New Jersey are warm this winter thanks to a federal government that helps pay the utility bills. On Thursday, however, the Trump administration submitted a budget that calls for discontinuing the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, better known as LIHEAP, ineffective.

