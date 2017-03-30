How Trump budget would sock N.J. seniors, disabled and poor
Nearly 300,000 homes of elderly and disabled people in New Jersey are warm this winter thanks to a federal government that helps pay the utility bills. On Thursday, however, the Trump administration submitted a budget that calls for discontinuing the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, better known as LIHEAP, ineffective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|6 hr
|Camille
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|16 hr
|Bob
|3
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|16 hr
|Bob
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC