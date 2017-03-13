How many JC Penney stores are closing in New Jersey?
The company said that while achieving its earnings-before-taxes goal for 2016 for the first time since 2010, "we believe we must take aggressive action to better align our retail operations for sustainable growth," CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a statement about the closures. Only the store at the Rio Grande Plaza in Cape May County's Middle Township is on the the list for New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Thu
|Espionage Norcross
|1
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Mar 15
|Samuel
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 15
|Tyrone
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC