Heavy rain continues to drench N.J., sparking flooding concerns
Another batch of heavy rain is pushing its way through New Jersey Friday afternoon and could drop another inch on top of all the rain that has already fallen, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said the rain that falls in the afternoon, coupled with the heavy morning rain and additional showers that are expected Friday night, will put some streams and rivers at risk of overflowing and causing minor flooding.
