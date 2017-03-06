Greenfaith creates coalition to promo...

Greenfaith creates coalition to promote healthy environment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Two New Jersey rabbis are among 10 clergy in the state who have signed on to endorse Jersey Renews, a coalition of over 30 NJ-based faith, labor, community, and environmental organizations committed to fighting climate change in the state. The organization is looking for 100 clergy endorsements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC