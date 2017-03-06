Greenfaith creates coalition to promote healthy environment
Two New Jersey rabbis are among 10 clergy in the state who have signed on to endorse Jersey Renews, a coalition of over 30 NJ-based faith, labor, community, and environmental organizations committed to fighting climate change in the state. The organization is looking for 100 clergy endorsements.
