Governor Christie: NJ Newspapers' Hidden Revenue is Obstructing Direct Property Tax Relief

A month since the New Jersey Press Association promised, but failed, to provide the public and the Legislature with the revenue totals their members receive from the publication of legal notices, the Governor's Office released additional revenue information from its own review that further debunks the multibillion-dollar print newspaper industry's grossly false and misleading claims. In an effort to lobby for media titans against overdue property tax-cutting reform bill S-2855/A-4429, which permits legal notices to be published online and has been supported by bipartisan legislators for 16 years, NJPA has claimed their member newspapers take $20 million per year from taxpayers.

